Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $41.00. Pulmonx shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 2,368 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,171,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $9,085,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

