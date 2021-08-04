Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $624.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.60.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
