Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 72,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $624.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

