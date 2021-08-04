PumaPay Price Down 1.6% This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.36 million and $518,994.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

