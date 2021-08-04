Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.07). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 346,632 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.47. The company has a market capitalization of £332.20 million and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.