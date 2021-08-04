PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Achieves $567,379.22

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $567,379.22 and $321.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.