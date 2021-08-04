Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
PPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,502. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.
