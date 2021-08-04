Pylon Finance 24 Hour Volume Tops $626.00 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for about $138.37 or 0.00351511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $626.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,331.78 or 0.99918484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00846710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

