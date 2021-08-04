Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Boosted by Analyst

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

