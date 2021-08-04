Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Boosted by Analyst

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

CMCO stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

