Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of TREX opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trex by 1,036.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

