Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issued By DA Davidson

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE:BXS opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

