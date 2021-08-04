Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issued By B. Riley

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.87 million, a P/E ratio of 488.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.