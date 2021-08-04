Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Issued By Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

