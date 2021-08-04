Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kimco Realty Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

KIM opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

