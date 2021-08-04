Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

