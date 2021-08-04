Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Issued By KeyCorp

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 51.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $1,398,374. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

