Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEN. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

SHEN opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

