Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $172.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,498,565 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

