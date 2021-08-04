Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Issued By B. Riley

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

