Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MacroGenics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.