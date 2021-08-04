Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $23,761,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $12,217,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

