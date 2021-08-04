Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $536.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

