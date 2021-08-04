Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.67 EPS.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Alexander’s stock opened at $274.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.