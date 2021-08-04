Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

BHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $254.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

