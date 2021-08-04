Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

BRKR opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 85,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 58.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

