Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaia by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

