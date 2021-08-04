Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Boosted by Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of COOP opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,460,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

