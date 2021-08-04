Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13. Nabtesco has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

