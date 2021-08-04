Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Regal Beloit Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Beloit in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $66,798,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $49,831,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after acquiring an additional 313,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

