Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPX. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

