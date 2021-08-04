Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

