Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reduced by Analyst

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.75 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,338,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

