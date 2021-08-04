Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

