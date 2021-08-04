Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lowered by Analyst

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

VSEC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

