Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Increased by Analyst

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

