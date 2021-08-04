Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreased by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of WWW opened at $35.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

