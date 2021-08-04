Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.