Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $435,869.55

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $435,869.55 and approximately $55,200.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

