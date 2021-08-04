Qcash Market Cap Tops $70.73 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $227.08 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00144847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,449.09 or 1.00214998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00847449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

