QLC Chain Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.69 million and $181,086.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

