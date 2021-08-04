Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.88. 1,300,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,897. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.32. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

