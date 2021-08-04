Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.235-$1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Qorvo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.240-$3.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.86.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

