Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,417 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 65,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci bought 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUAD stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.