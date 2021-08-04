Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:QFI traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,260. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.73. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
