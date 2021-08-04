Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:QFI traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,260. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.73. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

