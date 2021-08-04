QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

