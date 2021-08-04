Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96.45 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $96.45 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $173.55 or 0.00435995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

