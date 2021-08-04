Quantstamp Reaches Market Cap of $24.24 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and $325,908.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00062693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00846121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00094515 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

