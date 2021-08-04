Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00435350 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.75 or 0.00864515 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.