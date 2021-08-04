Quiztok Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.45 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $70.45 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,811,560 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

