Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy Purchases 8,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qumu stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 291,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

